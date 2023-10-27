Disneyland's new Adventureland Treehouse opening next month

The new walk-through attraction pays tribute to the original treehouse Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 in honor of the movie "Swiss Family Robinson."

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Calling all explorers!

The Disneyland Resort is getting ready to welcome you to the Adventureland Treehouse.

The new walk-through attraction, which is set to open on Nov. 10, pays tribute to the original treehouse Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 in honor of the movie "Swiss Family Robinson."

The Swiss Family Treehouse closed in 1999 and reopened as Tarzan's Treehouse. Now, more than 20 years later, Disney is prepared to unveil a fresh, reimagined look.

