Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid' will meet guests at Disneyland this summer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Beginning next month, visitors to Disneyland will be able to meet Ariel from the upcoming live-action movie "The Little Mermaid."

The iconic character will venture out from the water and become part of your world!

In the movie, she's played by actress Halle Bailey.

The character's appearance at Disneyland coincides with the May 26 release of "The Little Mermaid."

Ariel will be greeting guests along the promenade near "It's a Small World" at Disneyland this summer.

