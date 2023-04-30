WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid' will meet guests at Disneyland this summer

By KABC logo
Sunday, April 30, 2023 3:06AM
Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid' will meet guests at Disneyland in May
EMBED <>More Videos

Beginning next month, visitors to Disneyland will be able to meet Ariel from the upcoming live-action movie "The Little Mermaid."

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Beginning next month, visitors to Disneyland will be able to meet Ariel from the upcoming live-action movie "The Little Mermaid."

The iconic character will venture out from the water and become part of your world!

In the movie, she's played by actress Halle Bailey.

The character's appearance at Disneyland coincides with the May 26 release of "The Little Mermaid."

Ariel will be greeting guests along the promenade near "It's a Small World" at Disneyland this summer.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW