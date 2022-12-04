Anaheim police say man jumped to his death at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday, Anaheim police confirm to Eyewitness News.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. Police were on scene and some services were disrupted at the park.

A number of Disneyland guests reported via Twitter and calls to the Eyewitness News newsroom that trams were shut down at the park and people were walking back to their vehicles.

Police say the Orange County coroner's office is also responding to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (or just by dialing 988) to connect with a trained counselor or visit the NSPL site.

