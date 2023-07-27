3 more restaurants in Disneyland will start serving alcoholic drinks

The Happiest Place on Earth is about to get even happier for adults. Starting Sept. 12, three restaurants in Disneyland will start serving alcohol.

Starting Sept. 12, three restaurants in Disneyland will start serving alcohol. The Carnation Cafe on Main Street, the River Belle Terrace in Frontierland and Cafe Orleans in New Orleans Square will start serving beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

Some of the new options will include a Bloody Mary, a wildberry mule and a peach pie margarita.

Disneyland had been a historically dry park - with the exception of Club 33 - up until the opening of Oga's Cantina in 2019.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.