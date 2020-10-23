Coronavirus California

Disneyland's ongoing closure could ultimately cost SoCal economy $5 billion

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on Southern California's economy with Disneyland being closed.

Cal State Fullerton economists say the loss could total $5 billion dollars.

According to the Orange County Register, the Southland's economy has already lost $3 billion dollars.

About 50 owners, managers and employees of hotels, restaurants and shuttle companies gathered across the street from Disneyland to show their frustration with the state's new guidelines for reopening theme parks.


Another $2 billion dollars could be lost if Disneyland remains shut down through next March.

The economists based their estimates on numbers from last year.

The economists also believe there will be a total loss of 46,000 jobs. Orange County could potentially take the biggest hit, with 33,000 of those jobs lost.

"Good Morning America's" exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World as it prepares to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.




The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
