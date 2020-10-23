Disneyland's ongoing closure could ultimately cost SoCal economy $5 billion

Cal State Fullerton economists say the loss could total $5 billion dollars.
According to the Orange County Register, the Southland's economy has already lost $3 billion dollars.
Another $2 billion dollars could be lost if Disneyland remains shut down through next March.
The economists based their estimates on numbers from last year.
The economists also believe there will be a total loss of 46,000 jobs. Orange County could potentially take the biggest hit, with 33,000 of those jobs lost.
