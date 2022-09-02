Disneyland Resort visitors brave the heat as annual Halloween Time festivities get underway

Despite a sweltering heat wave that continued to blanket Southern California, Disneyland Resort visitors flocked to Anaheim as the annual Halloween Time festivities got underway.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Despite a sweltering heat wave that continued to blanket Southern California on Friday, Disneyland visitors flocked to the Anaheim theme park as the annual Halloween Time festivities got underway.

"I love it," said parkgoer Katrina Snape, who has a "Mickey pumpkin" tattooed on her left arm. "We look forward to it every year."

Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort features seasonal décor, Halloween-themed attractions, photo opportunities with Disney characters and villains, plus specialty treats.

Shirley Bishop was celebrating her birthday at Disneyland on Friday -- "because this is what the kids decided," she said with a laugh.

In addition to all of the holiday-themed attractions, visitors can fill up on seasonal treats such as pumpkin spice churros, ghost pepper nachos, gingerbread zombie cookies and an assortment of fun drinks.

On Friday, many were enjoying Dole Whip in an effort to beat the heat. Others cooled off inside the air-conditioned Haunted Mansion, which has undergone its annual "merry macabre makeover" with touches inspired by Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Across the way at Disney California Adventure, Plaza de la Familia honors the everlasting bonds of family and the spirit of Día de Los Muertos with a celebration inspired by Pixar's "Coco."

Halloween Time runs through Oct. 31.

Here's a guide to Halloween sweets and treats at the park.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.