Disneyland parades and characters cast members file for vote to unionize

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, April 17, 2024 11:50PM
Disneyland parades, characters cast members file for vote to unionize
The Actors' Equity Association says a majority of Disneyland's parades and characters cast members have asked for a vote on whether to unionize.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland's parades and characters cast members have filed for a vote to unionize.

The Actors' Equity Association made the announcement Wednesday. The group has filed cards signed by a majority of the 1,700 employees seeking to have the National Labor Relations Board conduct an election.

The union says the workers seek improvements in wages, benefits, scheduling and working conditions.

Disney officials say they support their cast members' right to a confidential vote that recognizes their individual choices.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

