As Disneyland gets ready to welcome back guests, soft opening for cast members begins

By
Disneyland welcomes back cast members for soft opening

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is getting ready for its grand reopening Friday, but on Tuesday, Disneyland and California Adventure held soft openings for cast members.

Closed since March 2020, Disney cast members and their guests were excited to be among the first to return to Disneyland for the soft opening.

One man got a ticket from his friend, who works at the park, for his birthday. He got in the park and told Eyewitness News he went straight to his favorite ride.

Another park guest just had a son and was excited to bring him to Disneyland for the first time.

"He's about 2 years old. He's never been here, so I've really been wanting to bring him over here," park guest Martin Romero said. "Since it's been closed, it's been a bummer."

The Happiest Place on Earth is getting ready to welcome back visitors for the first time in more a year.



The reopening means Disney hired back thousands of employees at Disneyland. One cast member said she's happy to get back to making magic for park guests.

"We're glad to have our jobs back. Hopefully, we'll get everyone back in," the cast member said. "They're bringing back everyone in slowly but surely, so hopefully everybody will get their jobs back."

When guests arrive, it may not look like the last time Disneyland was open, since the theme park will only be at 25% capacity, masks are required for all guests and enhanced physical distancing will be in place.

The soft opening continues through Thursday, and the grand reopening is Friday.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
