Disneyland's French Market Restaurant to be transformed into Tiana's Palace

The French Market Restaurant at Disneyland is being transformed into Tiana's Palace, a restaurant inspired by "The Princess and the Frog."

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- There's something new coming to Disneyland: Tiana's Palace.

The French Market Restaurant at Disneyland is being transformed into a themed restaurant for the Disney animated film, "The Princess and the Frog."

Tiana, of course, is the princess from that film.

The quick-service restaurant's menu will offer authentic New Orleans flavors.

The French Market Restaurant will close starting Feb. 17 to make the transformation.

