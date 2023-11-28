Disneyland Resort announces 2024 ticket offer for Southern California residents

Plans to expand Disneyland are moving forward. The city of Anaheim has released an environmental impact report on the expansion.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland Resort announced on Tuesday a special ticket offer for Southern California residents.

As part of the limited-time offer, eligible locals can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park-per-day weekend ticket. Tickets are as low as $75 per person, per day.

The tickets go on sale Dec. 5 and are good for visits Jan. 2 through June 2, 2024, subject to park reservation availability.

The three-day ticket can be spread out on separate dates, and upgrading to a Park Hopper ticket or adding Disney Genie+ service is available at the time of purchase.

A limited time offer for children only is now available. Kids ages 3-9 can visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for as low as $50 per day between Jan. 8 and March 10.

