Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland ticket prices going up; new 6th tier introduced

A new tier calls for $164 for a one-day visit to a park on the most in-demand days of the year, including select holidays.
EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland ticket prices go up; new 6th tier introduced

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Daily ticket prices at Disneyland and California Adventure Park are going up, and if you're thinking of visiting on days like Christmas and New Year's Eve, it's going to cost you.

The Disneyland Resort is adding a new and more expensive tier to the ticket-buying process for its Anaheim theme parks.

The sixth tier calls for $164 for a one-day visit to a park on the most in-demand days of the year, including select weekends, holidays and spring break. Standard daily parking rates are now $30 from the previous $25. Self-parking at the hotels went from $25 to $40.

All ticket prices go into effect on Monday.

The last time the parks raised its prices was before they closed due to the pandemic. The resort's starting price for a single-day, single-park ticket remained unchanged since 2019 at $104, but the new sixth tier will help offer a variety of ticket prices that meet different budgets, officials said.

RELATED | 'Magic Key': Disneyland unveils new program to replace annual passes
EMBED More News Videos

Disneyland Resort unveiled details of its new 'Magic Key' program, a membership and loyalty plan that replaces annual passes for frequent visitors.



The previous highest one-day, one-park ticket was $154.

Whether you visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure Park, the price will be the same. Park Hopper prices, however, are increasing as well. The sixth tier calls lists a one-day Park Hopper at $224.

That most expensive tier for ticket prices is also expected to help spread visitation throughout the year.

Less than three months after the resort introduced the "Magic Key" program that replaced the annual pass program for frequent visitors to the park, the most expensive pass has sold out, the resort said Monday.

MORE | An insider's guide to visiting Avengers Campus at Disney CA Adventure
EMBED More News Videos

Planning a trip to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure? Here's everything you need to know before you experience the new land.



The Dream Key pass is currently no longer being sold, but the Believe Key, Enchant Key and Imagine Key remain available for purchase.

Additionally, trams will be returning to the parks sometime "early next year" as part of the park's phased reopening, but a specific date was not provided.



For more information, visit Disneyland's ticket prices.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkdisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Villanueva criticizes COVID vaccine mandate for LASD employees
Full proof of vaccination in LA County starts next week as cases grow
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
Applications open Friday for LA's basic guaranteed income program
Pancreatic cancer patient gets big boost from friend Serena Williams
2 people detained at LAX after reports of person with firearm
Show More
FDA expected to authorize vaccine for kids today
Officer-involved shooting prompts closure of westbound 22 Fwy in OC
Flight attendant who was punched had accidentally bumped passenger
US in talks to compensate families separated at border
The candidate pool in LA mayor's race is getting more crowded
More TOP STORIES News