Disneyland tram service returns Feb. 23 after nearly two years of being shut down due to COVID-19

ANEHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Great news for Disneyland fans -- the trams will return for good on Feb. 23, which means no more long walks to and from the parking lots.The tram service will include transportation from the "Mickey and Friends" and " Pixar Pals" parking structures to the Main Entrance between Disneyland and California Adventure.Until the trams officially reopen, guests can continue to use the dedicated walkway from the parking structures.The trams have been closed for nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.