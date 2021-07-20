Politics

La Verne becomes 24th city to vote 'no confidence' in DA George Gascon

EMBED <>More Videos

La Verne becomes 24th city to vote 'no confidence' in Gascon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Twenty-four cities in Los Angeles County have now voted "no confidence" in District Attorney George Gascón.

Gascón, who was elected last year, generated controversy soon after he took office by announcing a series of policies that include refusing to seek the death penalty and dropping sentencing enhancements such as gang affiliation.

Opponents are gathering signatures to place a recall election of Gascón on the ballot.

The latest city to vote no confidence in Gascón is La Verne, where the city council took the vote Monday night.

More than a quarter of the county's cities have expressed no confidence in Gascon. Palmdale and La Puente have taken preliminary votes and will finalize them next month. Other cities include Torrance, San Dimas, Norwalk, Santa Clarita and Beverly Hills, among others.

A spokesman for Gascón has called the no-confidence votes a political ploy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeles countyla vernegeorge gascon
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father of boy killed by illegal firework in SoCal demanding answers
Man killed by LAPD in Hollywood had lighter with 'pistol-like grip'
Car-to-car shooting in Corona leaves woman hospitalized
DEA agent from OC took part in Capitol riot, documents allege
Lab discovers root cause of COVID-19 'long haulers'
95% of COVID patients hospitalized in OC are unvaccinated
NJ man goes viral for accidentally cleaning wrong apartment
Show More
Arrest made months after teacher died in drug cartel shootout
US intelligence community to probe 'Havana syndrome'
Yosemite ranger shares poignant story of mom bear calling for dead cub
Family forced off flight to Long Beach after dispute over mask
TV, film crews could be forced to vaccinate under tentative agreement
More TOP STORIES News