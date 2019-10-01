Disturbing doorbell camera video shows Arcadia woman being assaulted by estranged boyfriend

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Disturbing video captured by a doorbell cam in Arcadia shows a woman trying to get help at someone's front door when a man suddenly runs up behind her.

Arcadia detectives said that woman was trying to escape her estranged boyfriend, 27-year-old Robert Michael Mendez.

Investigators said the suspect grabbed the woman by the hair and dragged her away. He then forced the woman down the block to his home on Santa Anita Avenue and held her there against her will.

Police said someone sent them a link to the video Monday. That led them to start knocking on doors in the neighborhood.

Officers arrested Menendez without incident. He's facing charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for numerous injuries.
