Divine Nine: How Black fraternities and sororities have made an impact for more than 100 years

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 100 years after being created to support the academic enrichment of black collegiate students, Greek organizations that are part of the Divine Nine continue making an impact on campuses nationwide.

Among the active organizations is Delta Sigma Theta. It's members gathered recently to celebrate the organization's achievements since being founded at Howard University in 1913.

"Wouldn't (our founders) be happy today to see the beautiful results of their very dedicated, hard working efforts," said Dr. Roberta Jones-Booker, a legacy Delta.

Speaking of the Deltas before her, Jahleeka Morris-Jones said the women were "focused on making a social impact."

Morris-Jones joined the sorority in 2004 while attending Georgia State, and remains an active member today. "It has been such a great experience, it's helped me understand femininity, it's taught me how to be selfless, patient."

Also part of the Divine Nine is the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, formed in 1906.

"This is not just a club, but a movement," said member Donald Ward, a senior at USC.

Notable Alphas over the years include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Prominent Deltas include Aretha Franklin and Angela Basset.

While celebrating Black History Month, Delta Jahleeka Morris-Jones explained her continued involvement comes down to ensuring the success of the next generation. "I see resilience, dedication, I see women that have really taken seriously the pledge so they are impeccable with their word."