Blue Christmas: Dodger fan in Upland goes all-out decorating his home for Christmas

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- An avid Dodger fan in Upland is going blue for Christmas, decorating his house in an elaborate display honoring his favorite team.

Adam Abadie's home is a blend of the North Pole and Dodger Stadium, with bright blue lights and cutouts of baseball legends like Tommy Lasorda and Vin Scully, who declares "It's time for a Dodger Christmas."

"I enjoy Christmas and I enjoy the Dodgers and I was trying to figure out a way to combine the two things together," Abadie says. "And I've never seen anything done like this, so I thought, put my spin on it."

"I'm inviting any of the Dodgers to come out any time, come visit the Dodgers house," he added. "Shohei I'm waiting for you."

The family starts decorating around Thanksgiving to get ready in time for the holiday. The tradition started about 20 years ago with just one sign honoring the team and it built up little-by-little as word got around the neighborhood about the Dodgers house.

"It's pretty cool to see a lot of people surround and come around my house," said Abadie's son Logan. "Sometimes I go to school they go, oh you're at the Dodger house."