Suspects in violent Dodger Stadium attack plead not guilty to felony battery charges

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The two men charged in a violent attack outside Dodger Stadium pleaded not guilty on Monday.

The attack -- that was caught on camera -- occurred after an Elton John concert last November.

The 64-year-old concert-goer was injured with a broken leg and a concussion outside the stadium after getting into a dispute with a woman.

Thirty-eight-year-old Reece Hopkin and 42-year-old Chad Reeves are each charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury.

The viral video of the attack captures its end, with the person recording the video following the alleged attackers through the parking lot. Hopkin is accused of grabbing the man's phone and throwing it on the ground.

He also faces a vandalism charge.