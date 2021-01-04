Dodger Stadium COVID-19 testing site to reopen with changes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9335947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some hospitals acknowledge offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those outside the highest-priority groups - but say it was only done when thawed doses went unused and were about to expire.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodger Stadium COVID-19 testing site, which is the largest in the U.S., will reopen Monday after a weekend closure for restructuring to alleviate traffic in the area.The site has administered 1 million COVID-19 tests since May, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti. Residents in the area have expressed concern about traffic caused by the site, so it was closed over the weekend to be restructured and for testing operations to be rerouted."My message to everybody is this: This is not only going to come for somebody that you love, this is possibly going to come for you," Garcetti said. "Everything we do is either life-saving or life-taking at this point."The mayor has previously said that a negative test result may offer a false sense of security, advising people to stay home regardless of the test result."Surpassing one million tests at Dodger Stadium is a sobering reminder of just how many families have been affected by this terrible pandemic, and we thank the city and all our partners on the frontlines that continue to provide lifesaving services to our community,'' Los Angeles Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said.Several weeks ago, same-day appointments were available at Dodger Stadium. But the demand for testing has grown recently as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Now, the next available appointment times are Thursday at the earliest.Los Angeles County reported 12,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 additional deaths Sunday, but also a slight decrease in the number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals.A total of 7,544 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, with 21% in intensive care, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. That's a decrease from the 7,627 patients reported on Saturday.The county's totals for the entire pandemic are now 818,639 cases and 10,773 fatalities.On Friday, Hansen Dam opened a vaccine site at its testing facility, joining Lincoln Park Recreation Center, San Fernando Park and the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles, Garcetti announced Wednesday.The four sites were chosen in areas most affected by the pandemic.In a statement Thursday, Garcetti highlighted the city's effort to bring testing and public health resources to vulnerable neighborhoods in Los Angeles, an initiative of which the Dodger Stadium site was a key part."COVID-19 has laid bare deep inequities in health and economic security across our city and country, and here in Los Angeles, we have acted swiftly and strategically to deliver testing, care and relief to our most vulnerable households,'' he said."No one should ever be left to suffer or worry on account of their race, income or ZIP code -- and with the pandemic still raging and a vaccine around the corner, we will continue to follow the data, deliver aid where it's needed most and work around the clock to save lives.''In December, city officials introduced a map that tracks the virus in each Los Angeles neighborhood. Data this week shows the test positivity rate in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods at 20% to 33%, higher than all other parts of L.A., according to Garcetti's office.