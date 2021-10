Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on June 15. Here's everything baseball fans need to know

EMBED >More News Videos We knew California was heading for a "full reopening" on June 15. Now we know what exactly that means.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the same day that California announced it is on track to fully reopening its economy on June 15 , the Dodgers said that Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on that date.In a statement, the team said tickets for full-capacity games for June 15 through the remainder of the season will go on sale on May 27 at 4 p.m. On June 15, the Dodgers will play at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.Current capacity limits, including distanced pods and fully-vaccinated only sections, will remain in place for the 11 home games leading up to the full reopening date, the team added.The announcement means at least one-third of the 30 Major League Baseball teams will be at full capacity by the All-Star break.For outdoor venues with more than 10,000 people, such as a stadium, California health officials will recommend, but not require, a way for the venue to have a verification of vaccination/negative test in place.Those who aren't vaccinated or who don't show a negative test result will still be able to enter with a mask.However, indoor venues with more than 5,000 people will be subject to certain restrictions."We are requiring, not recommending, the vaccination/negative test and there will not be an option to come in if you're neither of those and you can't verify that by just wearing a mask," said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.