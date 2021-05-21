Sports

Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on June 15. Here's everything baseball fans need to know

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the same day that California announced it is on track to fully reopening its economy on June 15, the Dodgers said that Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on that date.

In a statement, the team said tickets for full-capacity games for June 15 through the remainder of the season will go on sale on May 27 at 4 p.m. On June 15, the Dodgers will play at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Current capacity limits, including distanced pods and fully-vaccinated only sections, will remain in place for the 11 home games leading up to the full reopening date, the team added.

The announcement means at least one-third of the 30 Major League Baseball teams will be at full capacity by the All-Star break.

California to remove all capacity limits, physical distancing requirements starting June 15
We knew California was heading for a "full reopening" on June 15. Now we know what exactly that means.



For outdoor venues with more than 10,000 people, such as a stadium, California health officials will recommend, but not require, a way for the venue to have a verification of vaccination/negative test in place.

Those who aren't vaccinated or who don't show a negative test result will still be able to enter with a mask.

However, indoor venues with more than 5,000 people will be subject to certain restrictions.

"We are requiring, not recommending, the vaccination/negative test and there will not be an option to come in if you're neither of those and you can't verify that by just wearing a mask," said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
