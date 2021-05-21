Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on June 15. Here's everything baseball fans need to know

In a statement, the team said tickets for full-capacity games for June 15 through the remainder of the season will go on sale on May 27 at 4 p.m. On June 15, the Dodgers will play at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Current capacity limits, including distanced pods and fully-vaccinated only sections, will remain in place for the 11 home games leading up to the full reopening date, the team added.
The announcement means at least one-third of the 30 Major League Baseball teams will be at full capacity by the All-Star break.
California to remove all capacity limits, physical distancing requirements starting June 15
For outdoor venues with more than 10,000 people, such as a stadium, California health officials will recommend, but not require, a way for the venue to have a verification of vaccination/negative test in place.
Those who aren't vaccinated or who don't show a negative test result will still be able to enter with a mask.
However, indoor venues with more than 5,000 people will be subject to certain restrictions.
"We are requiring, not recommending, the vaccination/negative test and there will not be an option to come in if you're neither of those and you can't verify that by just wearing a mask," said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.