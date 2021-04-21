Sports

Dodger Stadium's 'fully vaccinated fan section' to debut Saturday at game vs. Padres

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you a baseball fan who's been fully vaccinated against COVID-19? If so, a special section of seats will be available to you on Saturday at Dodger Stadium as the Boys in Blue take on the Padres.

Sections 166LG and 168LG in the loge level along the first base line in the outfield will be reserved for patrons for whom "at least two weeks have passed since they received their final vaccine dose," as well as children between the ages of 2 and 15 who can provide proof of having tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of admission, the team said in a statement.

Children under the age of 2 will not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Social distancing will not be required in the fully vaccinated-only section, according to the news release. People in those sections will be seated directly next to others.

Face coverings must be worn in sections 166LG and 168LG, except while actively eating or drinking in the ticketed seat, the team said.

Those with tickets for the fully vaccinated fan section must provide proof of eligibility at Dodger Stadium or they will be denied entry into the venue.

The Dodgers open a four-game series on Thursday against San Diego, with Walker Buehler (1-0, 2.00 ERA) on the mound. Buehler allowed two runs over six innings in a no-decision last week against the Padres.

Saturday's first pitch at Chavez Ravine is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.
