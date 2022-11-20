Video captures reported attack on couple at Dodger Stadium after Elton John concert

The video is now a part of a police investigation into the incident.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shocking video captures what was reported as a brutal assault on a couple who was leaving the Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium this week.

A bystander was recording as a man was allegedly beaten by at least two other men after getting involved in a minor accident in the parking lot.

The bystander followed one of the alleged attackers back to his car before they were also confronted.

The man who was attacked reportedly suffered a concussion and a broken ankle but is recovering.

