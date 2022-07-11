Sports

A week before All-Star Game, Dodger Stadium concession workers vote to authorize strike

Dodger Stadium preparing for 2022 All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A week ahead of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, the union representing concession workers at the ballpark announced Monday it has authorized a strike that "could be called at any moment."

Maria Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the Unite Here Local 11 union, said in a statement that stadium food and beverage workers voted by a 99% margin Sunday to authorize a walkout.

The union represents some 1,500 servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium, an overwhelming majority of whom are workers of color," the union said.

"These workers are seeking to negotiate a fair new union contract," the union statement said, without providing specific demands.

The workers are employed by Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, which runs the concessions at Dodger Stadium. Kevin Memolo, director of communications for Levy, did not immediately reply to an email seeking the company's response.

With the Dodgers off Monday and playing on the road through Saturday, there would be no immediate impact of any walkout - but All-Star festivities begin Saturday at Dodger Stadium with MLB's Futures Game, a celebrity softball game and a concert by Becky G.

Next Monday, the All-Star Home Run Derby is scheduled, followed by the All-Star Game itself next Tuesday.

sportslos angeleslos angeles countyunion contractstrikeunionslos angeles dodgers
