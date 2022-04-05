Dodgers play Angels in first game at Dodger Stadium this year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Angels Monday evening for a spring training matchup in the first game played at Dodger Stadium this year.Monday's Freeway Series match is the second of three games to be played before the start of the regular season.The Angels opened the series with a 5-1 victory Sunday at Angel Stadium, with Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon both hitting solo homers off Walker Buehler in the fifth inning and Taylor Ward hitting a solo homer off Buehler in the first.The series will conclude Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.The Dodgers will start the regular season on the road Friday against the Colorado Rockies and opening day at Dodger Stadium will be against the Cincinnati Reds April 14.L.A. lost key players during the offseason, including Corey Seager, Kenley Jansen and Max Scherzer. However, the team also made a big signing with the addition of All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman.The Angels will open the regular season Thursday by playing host to the defending American League champion Houston Astros at Angel Stadium.Angel fans this season are looking forward to watching reigning A.L. MVP Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, who missed most of last season with an injury, hit in the same lineup and play alongside each other in the outfield.