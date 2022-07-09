Dodgers players pack hygiene kits for children in need

South Los Angeles (KABC) -- Dodgers players turned out in South Los Angeles Friday to help pack 175,000 hygiene essentials and back-to-school basics for children in need."Anytime that we can do something like this to help the kids is what we enjoy doing," said David Price, pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers.The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation teamed with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that gives to children in need, setting up various packing stations for volunteers at the Baby2Baby headquarters."It will get into the hands of foster care programs, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, underserved schools, hospitals, and whoever needs it most it will get there immediately," said Norah Weinstein, Co-CEO of Baby2Baby.This is part of the Dodgers' All-Star Legacy $6 million initiative to give back to community projects in Los Angeles.The volunteers lined up to pack items like toothbrushes and soap for the hygiene kits and school supplies and backpacks for the care kits.One volunteer told me the impact of events like this hit close to home."It's really meaningful to me. As a kid I was a beneficiary of programs like this to make sure I had back-to-school supplies as a young kid and so I want to pay that forward with other families," volunteer Iman Farrior said.The kits packed on Friday will immediately go to children in need.