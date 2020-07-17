Sports

Dodgers: 'In This Together' video shows players speaking out against racial injustice

"We must unapologetically say that Black Lives Matter," Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw says in the video.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers on Thursday released a video on racial injustice, with players expressing their support for Black teammates and the Black community.

The players are committing to using their platforms to amplify the voices of social justice organizations in Los Angeles.

"For centuries, the Black community has lived in a different America," pitching ace Clayton Kershaw says in the 93-second clip. "Instead of addressing racism, inequality and injustice, many of us just look away."

The players featured in the video wear blue-and-white "In This Together" T-shirts, which are for sale.

"Loving this country means admitting it's not the same for us all," Bellinger says.

The other Dodgers speaking in the video are Walker Buehler, Kike Hernandez, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock, Ross Stripling, Justin Turner and Alex Wood.

All proceeds from the shirt sales will benefit California Funders for Boys and Men of Color in Southern California.
