Skate in the outfield at Dodger Stadium during the team's Holiday Festival

The team has transformed the stadium into a winter wonderland for its Holiday Festival, which is set to kick off Friday night.
Guests will be able to boast their skating skills on an open-air ice skating rink with 30-minute sessions. The festival will also include opportunities to take pictures with Santa and stroll through light displays and interactive installations, among other things.
Holiday foods, cocktails, beer and hot chocolate will also be available for purchase.
The festival will run on a nightly basis through New Year's Eve, with tickets starting at $16. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry.