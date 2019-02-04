Dodgers fan killed after being hit by foul ball in 2018 while celebrating 79th birthday, 59th wedding anniversary

Linda Goldbloom, 79, is shown in a photo at Dodger Stadium.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A lifelong Dodger fan died four days after being struck by a batted ball in 2018, according to a Los Angeles County coroner's report.

Linda Goldbloom, a mother of three and grandmother of seven, attended the Aug. 25 game last season against the San Diego Padres. The 79-year-old was also celebrating her birthday and 59th wedding anniversary with her husband, Erwin.

According to ESPN's Outside The Lines, Goldbloom was sitting on the first-base side of home plate, in the lodge level, third row. During the game, the 93-mph foul ball went over the protective netting and struck her in the head. She was rushed to the hospital.

It was unclear who was batting when Goldbloom was hit.

The coroner's report stated Goldbloom died on Aug. 29, 2018 and that her death was caused by acute intracranial hemorrhage and history of blunt force trauma.

Eyewitness News contacted the Dodgers Monday and they provided a statement.

"Mr. and Mrs. Goldbloom were great Dodgers fans who regularly attended games. We were deeply saddened by this tragic accident and the passing of Mrs. Goldbloom. The matter has been resolved between the Dodgers and the Goldbloom family. We cannot comment further on this matter," it said.

The Goldbloom family wouldn't comment to Outside The Lines if any agreement with the Dodgers or possible legal action was taken.

The only other time this has happened at Dodger Stadium was in 1970. A 14-year-old boy was struck in the head by a foul ball and later died.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersSan Diego Padreswoman killedaccidentbaseballMLBLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pilot killed in Yorba Linda plane crash identified
Lighter storm set to hit SoCal Tuesday
OC plane crash: What we know about NTSB investigation
Costumes from 2019 Oscar-nominated movies on display in LA museum
Torrance herbalist faces prison time over death of child with diabetes
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
Seal Beach littered with trash after series of storms
Dashcam video: Plane bursts into flames midair before OC crash
Show More
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Mulholland Highway closed near Kanan Road due to small mudslides
INTERACTIVE MAP: Recent fatal aviation crashes in Southern California
Rams fall to Patriots in lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history
Video shows suspect push teen onto Red Line tracks in DTLA
More News