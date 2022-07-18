MLB, LA Dodgers and Dodgers Foundation package meals for students ahead of All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tuesday is the big All-Star game at Dodger Stadium. On Monday, as part of All-Star week, volunteers from the Dodgers organization packed meals at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank."This is a huge commitment that the Dodgers are making as part of this," said Michael Flood, CEO of the L.A. Regional Food Bank. "It's a $750,000 contribution which will turn into actually three million meals out to the community."The Dodgers along with the Dodgers Foundation, MLB, the L.A. Food Bank and Baby 2 Baby teamed up to pack millions of meals and essential items that will support thousands of students and their families during the 2022 to 2023 school year."We are actually addressing food insecurities," said Nichol Whiteman, the CEO of the LA Dodgers Foundation. "We're making sure weekend essentials are provided to kids who, frankly, are coming to school each day many of them, food insecure and often for meals that schools are providing that they then don't have on the weekends."It's been 42 years since Los Angeles has hosted an All-Star game and MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, said the event is a celebration of the sport, but even more than that, he said they want to be good citizens and make sure to leave something impactful behind."In partnership with the Dodgers we will leave behind $6 million of Legacy Projects," Manfred said. "We're very proud of that number, but in addition to that we provide experiences to young people during the All-Star week that are memorable and important."Representing the Dodgers in this year's All-Star game is Mookie Betts, and even though this is his sixth All-Star appearance, his wife Brianna said with it being in Los Angeles this one feels different, but it's still about supporting the community."We love giving back to the community it means so much to us, our family," Brianna Betts said. "We love giving back even teaching our little girl giving back, so it means everything to us."