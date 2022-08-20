Dodgers' Freddie Freeman donates $500,000 for new baseball clubhouse at OC alma mater

The district said the money will be used to buy and install a new 1,440 square foot baseball clubhouse at El Modena High School.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dodgers' All-Star Freddie Freeman is making dreams come true at his old stomping grounds in Orange.

The 32-year-old first baseman donated $500,000 to build a baseball clubhouse at El Modena High School, his alma mater, the Orange Unified School District announced this week.

The district said the money will be used to buy and install a new 1,440 square foot baseball clubhouse, which includes a locker room, team meeting area, and coach's office.

It'll also include new, extended batting cages.

"Mr. Freeman's pledge to donate $500,000 is the most generous contribution the district has received from a private donor," said Deputy Superintendent David Rivera in a press release posted on the district's website. "We appreciate his support of our students and his alma mater, El Modena High School. We are very proud of the wonderful example he is to our community and young people, and the kind of individual we hope to nurture in Orange Unified."

The district said staff worked with the first baseman's dad, Fred Freeman, Sr., and El Modena Varsity Baseball Head Coach Josh Kliner on the proposed scope of work.

The $1.1 million projected is expected to be completed in summer 2023.