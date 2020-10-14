Sports

Dodgers score 11 runs in 1st inning during NLCS Game 3

The Dodgers scored 11 runs during the first inning of Game 3, the most runs scored in an inning in MLB postseason history.
The Atlanta Braves are currently 2-0 lead over the favored Dodgers.

Both teams had young starters for Game 3: Kyle Wright, who threw six scoreless innings against the Marlins in the NLDS but had a 5.21 ERA in eight starts in the regular season, and Julio Urias, who has allowed one unearned run with 11 Ks in eight innings in the postseason.

Wright was pulled from the game during the first inning after giving up six runs.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

ESPN contributed to this article.
