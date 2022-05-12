Community & Events

500 South Los Angeles students get new shoes

The South Los Angeles students will also get to attend a Dodgers game this season
South Los Angeles (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation partnered with nonprofit Shoes That Fit to provide 500 South Los Angeles students with new shoes.

The L.A. Dodgers Foundation partnered with Dodger Wives in August raising $20,000 for Shoes That Fit. Which is nonprofit that works to give athletic shoes to children in need.

"We want these kids to know that the community cares about them and to give something really basic that they all need," said Amy Fuss, CEO of Shoes That Fit.

The students had already picked out their new pair ahead of time but this was the grand reveal.

"Some of them, they don't get new shoes and so it's very rewarding," said Christina Beltrocco, principal of 28th Street Elementary School.

Plus, L.A. Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips and his wife Liz Phillips stopped by to help distribute.

"Just the joy they get when they see new shoes and some of them look like the shoes that I'm wearing and just to make small connections like that is really what I hope they take away from all this," Evan Phillips said.
