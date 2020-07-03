Sports

Dodgers to hold first official 'Summer Camp' workout

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host their first official team workout Friday at Dodger Stadium in preparation for the 2020 season.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers will host their first official team workout Friday at Dodger Stadium in preparation for the 2020 season.

It has been about three months since Major League Baseball postponed Opening Day because of the pandemic.

On Thursday, AIR7 HD captured several Dodgers players, including Justin Turner, practicing at the stadium.

The team is expected to hold about two weeks of spring training, with a possibility of a handful of games with nearby teams, before the season begins the last week of July.

Dodger Stadium underwent several changes during the $100 million offseason renovations, including a bar underneath the pavilions that features a glass wall for fan viewing, and new home run seats to make it easier to catch a ball that leaves the park.

The improvements to the stadium were meant to enhance the fan experience -- such as a new front door for fans to hang out in before, during and after games, as well as a pedestrian bridge for the pavilion section. However, games are expected to be played without fans in the stands for the duration of the season.

Meanwhile, Dodger Stadium's 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last even longer.

The game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Dodger Stadium was awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The 2021 game is set for Atlanta's Truist Park, home to the Braves since 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
