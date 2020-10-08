Sports

Dodgers on verge of advancing after 6-5 win over Padres in NLDS Game 2

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger slams into the outfield wall and makes a catch as he robs San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. of a home run in the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NLDS. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Arlington, TEXAS (KABC) -- The Dodgers are one victory away from advancing in the postseason after defeating the San Diego Padres 6-5 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series Wednesday.

Los Angeles is now up 2-0 against their division rival in the best-of-five series.

Cody Bellinger was one of the heroes in the game. With the Dodgers leading 4-3 with two outs and a runner on base in the top of the seventh inning, Bellinger robbed a go-ahead homer from Fernando Tatis Jr. Bellinger stretched out and caught the ball that was destined to go over the center field wall.

Bellinger had also hit a key home run in the fourth inning.

The catch marked a shift in momentum as the Dodgers tacked on to their lead in the bottom of the inning to go up 6-3.

L.A. held on the rest of the way. San Diego threatened in the ninth, scoring two runs and loading up the bases but Joe Kelly was able to get the final out.

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who is still trying to rewrite his postseason narrative, ran into trouble in the sixth inning when he allowed two home runs, which closed the Dodgers' lead to 4-3. Kershaw pitched six innings.

Prior to the sixth, the Dodgers were holding on to a 4-1 advantage.

The win puts L.A. one victory away from advancing to the N.L. Championship Series.

Game 3 between the two teams is scheduled for Thursday.
