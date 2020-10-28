Sports

World Series 2020: Dodgers announce delay of official public celebration due to coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While many Dodger fans are still celebrating the team's victory in the World Series, the team on Wednesday announced that the coronavirus pandemic will eliminate any chance for a victory parade.

"This season was everything we believed it could be. It was just missing one thing: the best fans in baseball,'' the team said in a statement. "While the wait for a World Championship is finally over, a celebration worthy of our great fans and the city of Los Angeles will unfortunately have to wait until it is safe to do so. We can't wait to celebrate together."

The announcement came the day after some fans took to the street of Los Angeles, lighting off fireworks and taking over street intersections before being dispersed by police and sheriff's deputies.

At least eight people were arrested, multiple officers were injured, a semi-truck was looted and a police vehicle and some businesses were vandalized, authorities said.

Los Angeles police officers were on tactical alert in the downtown area through 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. They declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of Eight Street to Pico Boulevard, and Broadway to Figueroa Street.

At one intersection, a witness captured video of a hit-and-run driver slamming into a bicyclist during an impromptu sideshow takeover where cars were seen doing donuts in the street.

