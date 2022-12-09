Dog abandoned, run over by pickup truck driver in San Bernardino County, surveillance video shows

Surveillance video shows a man abandoning a dog in Muscoy, then running over the animal with a pickup truck, San Bernardino County authorities said, prompting detectives to ask for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

MUSCOY, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video shows a man abandoning a dog in Muscoy, then running over the animal with a pickup truck, San Bernardino County authorities said, prompting detectives to ask for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

The disturbing incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Duffy Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. In the footage, the driver is seen exiting the black truck and walking over to the passenger side, releasing the dog from the vehicle.

The suspect then gets back into the driver's seat but does not allow the dog back into the truck. As the man drives away, he runs over the animal and flees the scene.

The county Animal Care Department later responded to the location and recovered the deceased dog.

Sheriff's investigators launched an investigation after becoming aware of a social media post and video, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Wendi Beaton of the sheriff's Central Station at (909) 387-3545.