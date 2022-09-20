8-year-old boy hospitalized after being attacked by pit bull in Riverside County

An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized after being attacked by a pit bull at his aunt's house in Indio, authorities said.

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized after being attacked by a pit bull at his aunt's house in Indio, authorities said.

The boy was visiting his aunt and, at some point, the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel and attacked the boy Monday afternoon, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The boy's grandmother stepped in and was able to fend off the dog.

The boy suffered injuries to his face and was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center. Additional details about his condition were not available.

The owner of the pit bull surrendered the dog to be euthanized.