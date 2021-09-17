Canine influenza outbreak cases double in one month

SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- According to the Los Angeles Country Department of Public Health, there has been an increase in cases of canine influenza and leptospirosis since the initial outbreak in August.They've now reported 200 cases of canine flu and 119 cases of leptospirosis. That's more than double the numbers for both from last month."It has just been almost overwhelming the number of cases we've seen," said Veterinarian Dr. Mike McClenahan.Canine influenza is like the flu for dogs and is only transmissible to other dogs. However, leptospirosis is a bacterial disease spread through urine and can be transmitted to humans.Dr. Sehaj Grewal said he's diagnosed a few leptospirosis cases already and gives out about five leptospirosis vaccines a day."I was a little bit surprised at that. I do think this is a problem," said Dr. Grewal.There are vaccines for both the canine flu and leptospirosis. Doctors recommend getting them even though they've only been recommended to owners who groom or board their dogs in the past.Officials say be cautious before bringing your dogs to a dog park or groomer without being vaccinated, and to keep them at home if they're showing symptoms like vomiting or low energy.