Community & Events

Canine influenza outbreak cases double in one month

Officials recommend keeping your pet at home if they're showing symptoms like vomiting or low energy.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Canine influenza outbreak cases double in one month

SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- According to the Los Angeles Country Department of Public Health, there has been an increase in cases of canine influenza and leptospirosis since the initial outbreak in August.

They've now reported 200 cases of canine flu and 119 cases of leptospirosis. That's more than double the numbers for both from last month.

"It has just been almost overwhelming the number of cases we've seen," said Veterinarian Dr. Mike McClenahan.

Canine influenza is like the flu for dogs and is only transmissible to other dogs. However, leptospirosis is a bacterial disease spread through urine and can be transmitted to humans.

Dr. Sehaj Grewal said he's diagnosed a few leptospirosis cases already and gives out about five leptospirosis vaccines a day.

"I was a little bit surprised at that. I do think this is a problem," said Dr. Grewal.

There are vaccines for both the canine flu and leptospirosis. Doctors recommend getting them even though they've only been recommended to owners who groom or board their dogs in the past.

Officials say be cautious before bringing your dogs to a dog park or groomer without being vaccinated, and to keep them at home if they're showing symptoms like vomiting or low energy.

Follow Sophie on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssilver lakelos angeles countydogscommunity journalistpetveterinariandog fluin the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in OC home
LA County COVID cases among children drop 40% over last 3 weeks
Jane Powell, star of Hollywood musicals, dies at 92
Start your holiday shopping extra-early this year, experts advise
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
Business owners question new LA County vaccine rule
LA County sheriff's deputy killed in off-duty Temple City crash
Show More
Padilla bill would help some 'Dreamers' obtain citizenship
Convicted rapist denied bid for freedom after DA shifts position
Celia Cruz, Julia Alvarez Barbies unveiled for Hispanic Heritage Month
Baby girl born to widow of Marine killed in Kabul bombing
CA to take in 5,200 Afghan evacuees, more than any other US state
More TOP STORIES News