localish

The world of competitive creative dog grooming

NEW YORK -- Well Groomed is a documentary that follows champion dog groomers and their incredibly creative dogs.

Adrian Pope, one of the dog groomers in the movie, has been grooming dogs since 1992. She explains, "Some people think it's mean, and the dogs don't love it. If the dog don't love what you see, what we do, there's no way they would let us do it. They definitely get more attention than the average dog. If you see a pink poodle walking down the street, or just a regular black poodle, that pink poodle is gonna get more attention than that black poodle. Their tail's wagging and they enjoy it."

She continues, "I'm pretty much never without a dog except when we go to a restaurant to go to dinner. I love to do my creative grooming, and go to the dog shows to be creative."

For more information about the documentary, visit www.wellgroomedfilm.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdogspetslocalish show (lsh)localish petslocalish
LOCALISH
Wedding chapel brings Las Vegas flair to Long Island
Chicago chocolate factory makes sweets from authentic Mexican cocoa beans
Fighter pilot using business to help other veterans
Retro video games offer a stroll down 'Nostalgia Alley'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News