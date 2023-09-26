Los Angeles police shot a dog after the animal attacked a 65-year-old man in downtown L.A., authorities said.

LAPD shoots dog that attacked 65-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot a dog in downtown L.A. on Tuesday morning after the animal attacked a 65-year-old man, authorities said.

The man was bitten several times by the dog near the intersection of Seventh Street and Gladys Avenue, an LAPD spokesperson told ABC7.

Officers responded to the scene and at least one of them opened fire, the spokesperson said. The dog's condition was not immediately known.

The man suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The breed of dog involved in the incident was unclear.

The intersection was closed as the LAPD and animal control officers conducted an investigation.