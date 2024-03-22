Pair of pups land at LAX after rescue from South Korea meat trade

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pair of dogs rescued from the South Korea meat trade have arrived in Los Angeles.

One of the adorable pups, Danny, is not only a rare breed who was rescued from a kill shelter but also managed to escape a fire at the rescue center that killed 20 other dogs.

According to the organization that flew him to Los Angeles: "Danny is one of only 600 Donggyeong dogs in the world. The endangered breed has a natural bob tail and is considered a national treasure in South Korea. Rescuers pulled Danny from the same shelter before he could be killed for lack of space or taken by a dog meat buyer. Soon after, Danny managed to escape the Jindo Love Rescue center as it burned down, killing 20 dogs."

Danny and Yoshi, a shiba inu, met their new adoptive parents at Los Angeles International Airport.

"I would say to people, if you have the means, if you have the want, if you have space in your heart, open your home, open your life, adopt a dog," said Deidra Cooper, who adopted Yoshi.

Earlier this year, South Korea's parliament passed a law banning the sale and distribution of dog meat. But it is being phased in over three years, so rescue organizations are still working to get more dogs adopted during the law's transition period.