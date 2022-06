OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A dog is recovering after getting his head stuck in a portion of a dislodged semi-truck exhaust pipe in Oxnard, which prompted a rescue operation by firefighters.When the firefighters responded to the scene, the dog, named Shadow, was having trouble breathing, according to the Oxnard Fire Department.Multiple crews jumped into action, using a power tool to cut a hole in the pipe to help the compromised canine breathe.They were eventually able to cut the industrial material off of Shadow without any injuries.