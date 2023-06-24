WATCH LIVE

Firefighters working to rescue dog stuck in storm drain in San Gabriel Valley

Saturday, June 24, 2023 12:38AM
Dog stuck in storm drain in San Gabriel Valley
AVOCADO HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are working to rescue a dog that's stuck inside a storm drain in the San Gabriel Valley area.

Emergency crews responded to the 1500 block of Delamare Drive in Avocado Heights just before 4 p.m.

Eyewitness News was told Los Angeles County animal services is assisting in the rescue. At least one firefighter has since gone down the storm drain to help retrieve the dog.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

