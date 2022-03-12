52-year-old man fatally shot while walking dog in Mid-City, LAPD says; shooter at large

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 52-year-old man was shot and killed while walking his dog Saturday morning in Mid-City, prompting a search for the shooter, the Los Angeles Police Department said.The incident occurred about 5 a.m. near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street, the LAPD said in a news release.According to investigators, after a dark sedan approached the victim, the suspect exited the vehicle and exchanged words with the dog owner, then fired "multiple" shots. The shooter fled the scene in the sedan, heading northbound on Genesee Avenue.The dog, which was uninjured, returned home and awakened other family members, a police spokesperson told ABC7.The shooting victim was discovered about 6:15 a.m. authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.The motive for the killing is under investigation, the LAPD said.A description of the shooter was not available. Police were examining surveillance video from the area.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact West Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 382-9470.