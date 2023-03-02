Armed to the teeth: One dog gave her owner a scare when she picked up a sharp knife with her mouth and began running around the house.

Owner desperately tries to get her dog to drop knife in its mouth - Video

Dogs can get their paws on nearly anything -- even a knife.

One dog in Los Angeles County recently gave her owner a scare when she picked up a sharp knife with her mouth and began running around the house.

Video shows the English bulldog, named Fendi, run as her owner desperately tried to stop her.

The woman who recorded the video says Fendi somehow got hold of a large kitchen knife and wouldn't let it go.

The pup's owner was seen chasing after the dog, and eventually Fendi lost her grip and dropped the knife.