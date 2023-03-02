WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
PETS & ANIMALS

Owner desperately tries to get her dog to drop knife in its mouth - Video

KABC logo
Thursday, March 2, 2023 11:06PM
Owner tries to get her dog to drop knife in its mouth - Video
EMBED <>More Videos

Armed to the teeth: One dog gave her owner a scare when she picked up a sharp knife with her mouth and began running around the house.

Dogs can get their paws on nearly anything -- even a knife.

One dog in Los Angeles County recently gave her owner a scare when she picked up a sharp knife with her mouth and began running around the house.

Video shows the English bulldog, named Fendi, run as her owner desperately tried to stop her.

The woman who recorded the video says Fendi somehow got hold of a large kitchen knife and wouldn't let it go.

The pup's owner was seen chasing after the dog, and eventually Fendi lost her grip and dropped the knife.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Related Topics
PETS & ANIMALS DOG
Watch Live
ON NOW