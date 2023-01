Home-invasion suspect kills 3 dogs at home in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect broke into a home in Sun Valley and then killed three dogs who tried to defend the property, police said.

The disturbing incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9100 block of Cayuga Avenue in Sun Valley.

Police say a suspect armed with a knife broke into a home. The family's dogs then began attacking the suspect in defense of the home. The suspect killed three of the dogs, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody.