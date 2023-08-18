15 dogs found living inside impounded car on casino parking lot in Gardena up for adoption

According to the owner of the vehicle, she's currently homeless and the dogs lived in the car with her.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fifteen dogs that were found living inside an impounded car in Gardena are now up for adoption.

According to spcaLA, the car was impounded over the weekend from a casino parking lot.

According to the owner of the vehicle, she's currently homeless and the dogs lived in the car with her. The dogs are mostly Terrier and Chihuahua mixed breeds.

There are 10 females and 5 boys, ranging in age from 2 months to 2 years old

"These incidents are becoming more and more common," said spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein in a press release. "People are losing their housing and wages are not keeping pace with inflation."

spcaLA currently has 60% more animals in their care than this time last year. Adoption fees are being waived at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne and the PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village in Long Beach.