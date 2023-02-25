Must-Have Items For Your Dog

Dogs are part of the family. They're usually the favorite family member (sorry, mom). They deserve to be spoiled with gifts and treats. We've compiled a list of must-have pet products that deserve a round of a-paws (see what I did there?). Check it out below:

The Furbo Dog Camera benefits the dog and its parents! Pet owners can now livestream their pets right from their phones. Furbo's Barking Sensor detects barking dogs, so the owner can talk to them, calm them down, and give them treats via the Furbo app.

Image credit: Amazon

Dogs deserve the ultimate comfort experience. Shaped like a couch and designed to respond to a dog's body and temperature for personalized comfort, this item will have any dog lounging all day while re-binging Abbott Elementary.

Image credit: Orvis

Safe for all dogs and puppies, Burt's Bees Shampoo and Conditioner has all-natural ingredients, including buttermilk, which soothes skin and softens hair, and linseed oil, which deeply conditions a puppy's coat.

Image credit: Amazon

For pet parents with speed-eaters on their hands, this is a must-have! These slow-feeder dog bowls feature meal-lengthening ridges to help slow a dog's eating time by 10X.

Image credit: Amazon

Thirsty dog? No problem! Dogs can now stay hydrated everywhere with this easy and compact water bottle. Simply press the water key to fill the water, and release it to stop the water. Those long walks just get longer.

Image credit: Amazon

These bacon-y treats will get any dog's tail wagging. Real bacon is the first ingredient in these dog treats. No artificial flavoring here. The aroma of the bag alone will have all dogs salivating. They'll be beggin' for Beggin'!

Image credit: PetSmart

The Cooling Teething Stick is ideal for puppies growing in their adult teeth and needing a toy they can gnaw on! Satisfy a pup's urge to chomp by providing them with a teething toy rather than them finding your loafers...

Image credit: Amazon

A necessity for all pet parents. If it's gross, it's gone. Not just the stain but the odor. The Stain & Odor Eliminator will remove all unwanted smells and stains. It's also safe to use around pets and kids.

Image credit: Amazon

Chewy provides gift boxes for our furry friends! From toys to treats, dogs will go crazy over these fun surprises. Boxes are designed for all dogs and their needs, so there's something special for everyone!

Image credit: Chewy

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.