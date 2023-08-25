Nearly all the dogs that were found living inside an impounded car in Gardena last week were adopted, except for two.

Nearly all dogs found living inside impounded car in Gardena adopted, except for Cooper and Piper

According to spcaLA, the car was impounded from a casino parking lot.

According to the owner of the vehicle, she's currently homeless and the dogs lived in the car with her.

The spcaLA said 13 of the dogs - which are mostly Terrier and Chihuahua mixed breeds - were adopted except for a boy named Cooper and a girl named Piper.

Cooper is a 2-year-old brown and tan terrier mix while Piper is a 3-year-old white terrier mix.

If you're interested in adopting one of the dogs, visit spcaLA's website.