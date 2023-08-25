Nearly all dogs found living inside impounded car in Gardena adopted, except for Cooper and Piper

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly all the dogs that were found living inside an impounded car in Gardena last week were adopted, except for two.
According to spcaLA, the car was impounded from a casino parking lot.
According to the owner of the vehicle, she's currently homeless and the dogs lived in the car with her.
The spcaLA said 13 of the dogs - which are mostly Terrier and Chihuahua mixed breeds - were adopted except for a boy named Cooper and a girl named Piper.
Cooper is a 2-year-old brown and tan terrier mix while Piper is a 3-year-old white terrier mix.
If you're interested in adopting one of the dogs, visit spcaLA's website.