Society

Gov. Newsom proclaims April 10 Dolores Huerta Day in California in honor of civil rights activist

EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Newsom declares April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day in the state of California.

Newsom signed the proclamation on Saturday, which was her birthday. Huerta was born on April 10, 1930 in New Mexico.

Huerta is known as a prominent figure in fighting for the rights of workers and their families. Even in her 90s, she continues to protest over unfair wages.

In the 1960s, Huerta joined forces with Cesar Chavez to call for better conditions for farmworkers and co-found the labor union now known as United Farm Workers.

Through her extensive advocacy, Huerta also helped secure the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act of 1975, which extended collective bargaining rights to farmworkers.

She also became the first Latina to be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in 1993. In 2016, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"Huerta continues to be a powerful force for social justice and empowerment for all. Through the Dolores Huerta Foundation, she continues to build upon her legacy of civic engagement by training the next generation of community organizers and advocating for the working poor, women and children," the proclamation reads.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniagavin newsomholidayunited farm workerscalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News