EMBED >More News Videos Glowing dolphins were captured on video gliding through bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach.

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles woman was in the right place at the right time to catch a thrilling show.A pod of more than 100 dolphins appeared alongside Denise Miresmaili's boat.This was near Oceanside about a half a mile from the shore.She says the dolphins just kept jumping out of the water, and that a flock of birds started following along.